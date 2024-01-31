Morgan Stanley: Balancing Returns on Sustainable Investments

Formed back in 2013 when funding for environmental and social impact solutions was new, relatively unexplored territory, the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing was ahead of the curve.

That’s clear to see when you consider that assets under management (AUM) for sustainable funds reached a record high of 7.9% of total AUM globally in 2023, and that is only set to rise.

The Institute aims to deliver the best of both worlds – financial returns and positive impact. That is essential with individual investors demanding more transparency and accountability, especially Millennials.

When The institute celebrated its tenth anniversary in October 2023, it looked ahead to the next decade to predict the future direction of sustainable investing.

A startling insight came from one of The Institute's previous reports (from 2021) that showed that 99% of US-based Millennials said they were interested in sustainable investing, suggesting that the market will inevitably follow that money.

If that demographic follows through on its intention to invest, there will likely be a greater breadth of solutions across the market.

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing identified the following key trends for the next 10 years: