Will Climate Finance Power the Next Industrial Revolution?

Climate finance is the “critical catalyst” for a global economic reset, helping the globe to fund sustainability and net zero, a conference heard.

Leaders from BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas & NatWest were among the speakers at MSCI’s Capital for Climate Conference in London.

They heard a consistent call to action throughout the event, with delegates being told that financiers are perfectly placed to guide investors towards green – and profitable – investments.

Ashley Lester, Chief Research Officer, MSCI, said: “The question which we face today is ‘what is the role of capital going to be in framing the new world?’

“How do we go about assessing the many risks and opportunities around climate change? Just relying on governments would be to abdicate our responsibilities.

“Our mission is to bring actionable climate data and models to investors.”