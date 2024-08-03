National Grid CSO Q&A: Energy’s Role in Decarbonisation

Tell us about the most interesting part of your role

I have been working on climate change and the energy transition for most of my career, and what I find most interesting about my current role is the significant impact I can make on both National Grid and the wider world. I find it really motivating to be working on one of the most challenging issues of our time, in an organisation that has such an important role to play across the economies where we operate – the UK and the North East USA. It’s also fascinating to be able to work in both geographies.

I also love the cross-functional nature of the work I do. I get to work with colleagues right across the business on workforce development, sustainable procurement, how we manage our fleet and buildings, what we do to support our most vulnerable customers with the energy transition, what new technologies are developing which we can deploy in our business, and so on. This makes every day different and keeps me on my toes!

What does being a successful Chief Sustainability Officer mean to you?

One of the ultimate goals for any CSO should be to ensure that sustainability is not seen as merely an add-on to a company's core activities, but is fully integrated into its strategic priorities. I’m very lucky that at National Grid this is the case. It makes my job easier and means I can turn my attention to ensuring sustainability is fully embedded in every part of the business, in everything we do.

Being a successful CSO is also about how we show up. I firmly believe that to be a successful CSO you need to be pragmatic, resilient, collaborative and patient.

The industry talks a lot about a fair transition, how does the energy sector think about this?

There’s no universally agreed upon definition of what a “fair transition” means, but for National Grid, the concept starts with the idea that we need to play our part in helping to ensure no one in our communities is left behind as we transition to a clean energy future, with everyone, regardless of their income, background or where they live able to share in the benefits of this transition.

There is no doubt this is going to be hard. Much of this is out of our control, but we can take action in the communities we serve, and we can advocate for action by parties that have a broader influence, such as governments and regulators.

At National Grid, a key part of making this a fair transition is the role we play in facilitating the wider decarbonisation of the economy. We need to grow our networks, and this means our workforce will have to grow. Another key aspect of the fair transition for us is retraining our employees and ensuring we bring in the skilled, diverse workforce, particularly from underrepresented groups, needed to grow our energy networks and interconnections, support the development of energy technologies, and digitisation of the way we work.