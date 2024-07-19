Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Energy Transition Keynote

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer at National Grid, discusses enabling the clean, fair and affordable energy transition.

Rhian explains the role of National Grid in energy supply in the UK.

She says: “You’ve probably all heard of National Grid but you might not know what we do.

“We own all the pylons that you'll see in England and Wales, we transport electricity across the country, into people's homes and businesses.

“We also own some of the wooden poles you’ll see in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, South Wales and down in the South West where we put electricity in directly.”