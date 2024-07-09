What Next After 'Bewildering' Climate Offsetting Ban Call?

Carbon offsetting is a divisive topic in sustainability strategy. There are many arguments for and against it and an ongoing debate between the two sides.

The most recent update?

More than 50 major NGOs, including Oxfam, Greenpeace and Amnesty International, have signed an open letter titled Why Carbon Offsetting Undermines Climate Targets.

The move has left some leading sustainability execs feeling "bewildered".

What does the letter say?

The letter starts: “In the past few months, we have seen a growing push, notably with the public statement of the SBTi Board of Trustees, to allow companies and countries to use carbon credits to offset their emissions. This reflects a bigger trend of bending carbon accounting rules, undermining actual emissions reductions.

“Climate targets must focus primarily on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions within companies’ and countries’ own boundaries, including the phasing out of fossil fuel production, transport, sale and use. An urgent scale-up of financial support from both public and private actors is needed for this. But allowing companies and countries to meet climate commitments with carbon credits is likely to slow down global emission reductions while failing to provide anything like the scale of funds needed in the Global South, and reducing pressure to develop large-scale mechanisms such as “polluter pays” fees on emission-intensive sectors.”