Why has H&M Reignited Row Over SBTi's Carbon Offsets Stance?

Clothing and lifestyle company H&M has become one of the first major firms to directly criticise the Science-Based Targets initiative for its stance on carbon offsetting.

H&M Group’s Head of Sustainability Leyla Ertur has written to SBTi to oppose its potential move to allow the use of environmental attribute certificates for abatement purposes in Scope 3 – specifically through voluntary carbon markets that occur outside corporate value chains.

In the letter to the SBTi’s Board of Trustees, she writes that it “weakens corporate climate pledges and makes real decarbonisation efforts within value chains less attractive”