Why is the SBTi advocating the Carbon Offsets Market?

A few days ago, the Science Based Targets initiative lit the fuse under an explosive subject – the use of controversial carbon credits as a way for big businesses to offset their emissions and hit net zero targets.

It was a short fuse: the explosion was almost instantaneous.

This – the key part of an SBTi public statement – is what has provoked anger, consternation, confusion (and some support).

The SBTi Board of Trustees said: “SBTi recognizes that, when properly supported by policies, standards and procedures based on scientific evidence, the use of environmental attribute certificates for abatement purposes on Scope 3 emissions could function as an additional tool to tackle climate change.

“Consequently, SBTi has decided to extend their use for the purpose of abatement of Scope 3 related emissions beyond the current limits.”

It adds: “SBTi considers this step a way to accelerate the decarbonisation of value chains with compensation logic while companies make their way to eliminate carbon emissions at the root through innovation and technology improvements.”

There are many who are dumbfounded. Reaction includes that it is "carte blanche" for businesses to "continue business-as-usual for another decade and take no responsibility for reducing the large majority of their emissions" - and that the change will "encourage carbon cowboys".