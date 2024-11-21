ORLEN's 2030 Vision: E-Mobility, Renewables & Sustainability

Daniel Obajtek, President of the PKN ORLEN Management Board comments: “The UCO FAME plant will increase the supply of alternative second-generation biocomponents, with a benefit to the natural environment.

“This innovative solution will allow us to expand our portfolio by adding another environmentally friendly product, and ORLEN Południe – to continue developing advanced know-how in biotechnology. Importantly, the project is also in line with the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive II, which promotes the processing and reuse of waste products.”

ORLEN also aims to become the leader in e-mobility in Poland and the Czech Republic by 2030 also taking a strong position in Germany – the strategy begins with building 10,000 charging points by 2030.

The company supports the decarbonisation of transport through hydrogen, a fuel that can be particularly useful in urban, long-distance, and rail transport applications.

With its hydrogen strategy, ORLEN plans to be at the forefront of hydrogen mobility in Central Europe by 2030, producing 19 thousand tonnes of automotive-grade hydrogen.