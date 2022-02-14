Poland to ditch coal as it sets 2040 energy policy goal

Currently, Poland's electricity output relies on coal, with hard coal reliance at nearly 57% and lignite at over 24%. Natural gas constitutes 7.5% of the Polish energy mix, which also contains almost 9% of energy derived from wind Installations. As a result, the country has among the worst air quality in the EU.

Poland recently lowered its value-added tax on fuels, in order to cushion the impact of skyrocketing energy prices on private households throughout the EU. This is because a considerable proportion of petrol at Polish pumps is sourced from refineries in neighbouring Germany, whose fuel prices are at least 20% higher, in addition to a spike in wholesale prices resulting from high demand.

In 2021, the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment introduced the strategic document ‘Poland's Energy Policy by 2040 ’ (PEP2040), one of nine integrated strategies resulting from the government's Strategy for Responsible Development . Providing a clear vision of Poland's designs for energy transformation and relevant to its National Reconstruction Plan, PEP2040 was developed in the context of the EU's New Green Deal policy and Post-Pandemic Reconstruction Plan .

With PEP2040, Poland expects greenhouse gas emissions to fall by 30% by 2030.