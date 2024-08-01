OUT NOW – Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024

The Top 250 supplement represents a diverse range of sectors within the industry including – but not limited to – energy and utilities, technology and IT, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, consumer goods and retail, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, industrial and manufacturing, real estate, logistics, food and beverages, media and entertainment, chemicals and professional services.

To read the Top 250 Companies in Sustainability supplement, click here.

The method

Using a scoring method (1-10, with a maximum total score of 40), the Top 250 Sustainability Companies evaluates the performance of each company in four core areas – net zero goals, ESG ratings, DE&I efforts and industry impact.

Those on this list show a strong commitment to achieving net-zero emissions with clear and ambitious targets, have a high ESG rating as well as a comprehensive DE&I programme, and are leading industry transformation with innovative solutions, and setting benchmarks for sustainable and responsible practices.

All that have featured within the supplements since their launch in 2021 have earned their place on the list, as well as the respect of their peers through hard work, talent and determination.

To read the Top 250 Companies in Sustainability supplement, click here.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates:

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

