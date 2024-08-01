OUT NOW – Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024
The wait is over. Sustainability Magazine’s Top 250 Companies in Sustainability for 2024 is OUT NOW.
Discover the full list for 2024
Putting purpose before profit, the Top 250 Sustainability Companies celebrates those committed to economic stewardship, social equality, justice and sustainable development. ESG strategies and climate technology will be vital in the transition to net zero and the reduction of CO₂, as well as the use of clean energy, sustainable supply chain practices and sustainable finance.
This year, the Top 250 Companies in Sustainability features the likes of Schneider Electric, Google, Apple, Nike, BMW, Infosys, Roche, Meta and many more powerhouses driving the sustainability movement and leading the charge when it comes to groundbreaking innovation, strategy and development.
The 2024 ‘Top 250 Companies in Sustainability’ report highlights the most sustainable companies in the world at a time when the emphasis on sustainable practices continues to intensify. Sustainability Magazine strives to highlight and celebrate the success of the leading 250 companies in sustainability but also through Sustainability, Energy & EV Magazine, we strive to celebrate all companies and leaders who contribute to a more sustainable future, be it electrification, net zero, diversity, equity, and inclusion, or sustainable supply chains
The Top 250 supplement represents a diverse range of sectors within the industry including – but not limited to – energy and utilities, technology and IT, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, consumer goods and retail, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, industrial and manufacturing, real estate, logistics, food and beverages, media and entertainment, chemicals and professional services.
To read the Top 250 Companies in Sustainability supplement, click here.
The method
Using a scoring method (1-10, with a maximum total score of 40), the Top 250 Sustainability Companies evaluates the performance of each company in four core areas – net zero goals, ESG ratings, DE&I efforts and industry impact.
Those on this list show a strong commitment to achieving net-zero emissions with clear and ambitious targets, have a high ESG rating as well as a comprehensive DE&I programme, and are leading industry transformation with innovative solutions, and setting benchmarks for sustainable and responsible practices.
All that have featured within the supplements since their launch in 2021 have earned their place on the list, as well as the respect of their peers through hard work, talent and determination.
To read the Top 250 Companies in Sustainability supplement, click here.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at VerizonSustainability
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at KlarnaSustainability