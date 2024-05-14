Sustainability LIVE Launches New Advertising Campaign
Are YOU ready to take action? One planet, eight billion people and a ticking timebomb to act now before irreversible damage is done. It is no longer a choice, it is an imperative. We must have a plan!
It is time to put purpose before profit, committing ourselves to economic stewardship, social equality, justice and sustainable development if we are to preserve our planet for generations to come. We need real action and tangible results. We must have a plan!
ESG strategies and climate technology will be vital in the transition to net zero and the reduction of CO2, as well as the use of clean energy, sustainable supply chain practices and sustainable finance. But most importantly people, skills and education will drive home the importance of taking action and ensuring long-term success.
Agriculture and food, energy, water, transportation, construction and real estate, aviation, financial services, technology and AI – no industry can be left behind and we must embrace sustainability.
We must have a plan! YOU must have a plan!
When we decided to launch Sustainability LIVE in February 2022, we recognised the critical impact that climate change, ESG and net zero were already having on many of the companies profiled across our entire magazine portfolio, not just the sustainability executives featured in Sustainability and Energy magazines but also across our Procurement, Supply Chain and Technology brands,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik and Head of all Global Sustainability programmes. Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik
Introducing the CSO Network
One brand… One network… One pledge… The CSO Network by invitation only provides an exclusive platform to listen to, learn from and network with the world’s best CSOs.
Nothing but knowledge, nothing but the network… The CSO Network is an exclusive platform tailored for Chief Sustainability Officers of leading global brands, where those in the network can access tailored content, networking opportunities and resources aimed at empowering sustainability leaders.
Launching 10 September 2024
We showcase real people, managing large enterprises who implement these sustainability and ESG strategies globally on a daily basis, The CSO Network is an opportunity for influential movers and shakers in sustainability to listen, learn and network to empower future leaders of tomorrow. Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik
Coming soon, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Returning to the BDC on 10 and 11 September 2024, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Sold out in 2023, London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event is not only accessible in person but from anywhere in the world virtually, providing engaging presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities for all attendees.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry and discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
To get your early-bird tickets, click here.
To find out more about Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here.
