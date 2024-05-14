Sustainability LIVE Launches New Advertising Campaign

Are YOU ready to take action? One planet, eight billion people and a ticking timebomb to act now before irreversible damage is done. It is no longer a choice, it is an imperative. We must have a plan!

It is time to put purpose before profit, committing ourselves to economic stewardship, social equality, justice and sustainable development if we are to preserve our planet for generations to come. We need real action and tangible results. We must have a plan!

ESG strategies and climate technology will be vital in the transition to net zero and the reduction of CO2, as well as the use of clean energy, sustainable supply chain practices and sustainable finance. But most importantly people, skills and education will drive home the importance of taking action and ensuring long-term success.

Agriculture and food, energy, water, transportation, construction and real estate, aviation, financial services, technology and AI – no industry can be left behind and we must embrace sustainability.

We must have a plan! YOU must have a plan!