PepsiCo: Key Areas of Sustainability Progress in ESG Report

What is the pep+ strategy?



PepsiCo Positive (or pep+) is the food and beverage giant’s end-to-end sustainability transformation that impacts the entire business.

The strategy is built on three pillars:

Positive Agriculture – sustainably sourcing ingredients and improving agricultural practices and farmer livelihoods

– sustainably sourcing ingredients and improving agricultural practices and farmer livelihoods Positive Value Chain – helping to build a circular and inclusive value chain

– helping to build a circular and inclusive value chain Positive Choices – evolving the company’s food and beverages so they are better for people and planet

“pep+ is our strategy to nurture the soil, air, and water that sustain us, positioning our company for future success and seeking to positively impact the communities we touch around the world, today and for future generations,” said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.