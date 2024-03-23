PepsiCo’s Pledge as it Hits Water-use Target Two Years Early
PepsiCo’s CSO Jim Andrew is promising an “unyielding focus” on its 2030 targets after reaching its water-use efficiency goal in high-risk areas two years ahead of schedule.
PepsiCo has already hit its 2025 global target of a 25% improvement in operational water-use efficiency in high water-risk areas.
It has also been recognised by CDP, the global environmental non-profit, on the 2023 CDP A List for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on water security.
The recognition puts PepsiCo in the top 0.5% of the 21,000 companies CDP scored.
Facing a global challenge
Jim said: "Water is a fundamental human right and yet water insecurity remains a significant global challenge, with billions of people lacking access to safe water.
"That's why good water stewardship is so important and has long been a priority for PepsiCo and the communities we serve.”
Jim added: “Our vision is that wherever in the world we operate, water resources will be in a better state than before we arrived.
“And, while we're proud to have achieved this goal in high water-risk areas two years early, we will continue our unyielding focus on meeting our 2030 ambitions."
As part of pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) – the company's strategic end-to-end transformation – PepsiCo aims to be net water positive by 2030.
What is PepsiCo doing?
PepsiCo’s work to save water includes:
- Scaling a new approach to washing corn when making products including Tostitos, Fritos and Doritos to more than 100 global manufacturing lines within a year, with potential to save more than 640 million litres of water per year
- Implementing membrane bioreactor technology at 21 manufacturing sites, including 14 in high water-risk areas, to purify process water to drinking-level standards for reuse in operations, allowing a site to reduce its freshwater demand by an average of 70%
- Taking the water that's found in potatoes and using it to help run food manufacturing facilities. The technology has been implemented at sites in India, Mexico, Poland and Thailand and can save a single site up to 60 million litres of water per year.
