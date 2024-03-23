PepsiCo’s Pledge as it Hits Water-use Target Two Years Early

PepsiCo’s CSO Jim Andrew is promising an “unyielding focus” on its 2030 targets after reaching its water-use efficiency goal in high-risk areas two years ahead of schedule.

PepsiCo has already hit its 2025 global target of a 25% improvement in operational water-use efficiency in high water-risk areas.

It has also been recognised by CDP, the global environmental non-profit, on the 2023 CDP A List for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on water security.

The recognition puts PepsiCo in the top 0.5% of the 21,000 companies CDP scored.

Facing a global challenge

Jim said: "Water is a fundamental human right and yet water insecurity remains a significant global challenge, with billions of people lacking access to safe water.

"That's why good water stewardship is so important and has long been a priority for PepsiCo and the communities we serve.”