How PepsiCo will Achieve its First Net Zero Plant next year

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has announced that its 50-year-old plant in Northern Spain, is aiming to become PepsiCo's first plant globally to reach net-zero emissions by 2025.

How the factory is ahead of its deadline

PepsiCo says that this achievement follows an investment of US$29m, dedicated to innovation and sustainability projects in the plant over the past five years, as well as investment in decarbonisation-focused electrification projects.

The plant, in the Álava Basque Country, produces Pepsi, as well as local brands KAS and Bitter KAS.

Using electricity from renewable sources since 2015, the electrification project, following a pilot programme, will replace the remaining natural gas with electric energy, enabling 100% electrification of the factory.

According to PepsiCo, the electrification of the plant’s operations will eliminate 1,849 tons of CO2 per year.

Pol Codina, General Manager of PepsiCo in Southwestern Europe, says: “I am tremendously proud that our beverage plant in Álava aims to become the first in our company worldwide to have net-zero emissions next year.