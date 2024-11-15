Q&A: KPMG’s Corporate Decarbonisation Focus at COP29

Ahead of going to his first COP, Simon Weaver, Global Head of ESG and Sustainability Advisory at KPMG, shares his insights with Sustainability Magazine.

Please introduce yourself and your role

I’m a Partner at KPMG based in the UK, but with a global role as Global Head of ESG and Sustainability Advisory.

There are two key parts to my role:

First, how do we embed sustainability or ESG into everything we do at KPMG? How do we make sure that sustainability is part of the conversation every time we turn up to a client? To be totally frank, that's not the case today and that's why it's such a big push for us. We recognise that where we can have a huge influence on the ultimate aim of decarbonising the end to end economy around the world is in every bit of advice we give, taking sustainability into account.

The second is helping clients deal with the challenges that come with becoming a more sustainable business, and helping them find the value creation opportunities. The mindset that we've had is one that needs to be tweaked to enable us to go on the next stage of the sustainability journey.