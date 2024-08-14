Q&A: Mary Jacques, Director of Global ESG at Lenovo

It’s important for sustainability leaders to take a step back and look at the full picture, taking in everything from the use of bio-based and recycled materials to reducing the size of packaging to increasing the use of bulk and reusable packaging solutions.

At Lenovo, we have ambitious goals for sustainable packaging going forward. By 2025, we will use recycled materials in 90% of plastic packaging for PCs and 60% of smartphone packaging, along with plastic-free packaging for certain products. We are also using 50% less single-use plastics in our smartphone packaging and simultaneously reducing the volume of our smartphone packaging by 10% – a truly holistic approach.

Please outline Lenovo’s latest advancements in sustainable design.

We’ve been focused on including post-consumer recycled content in our products for many years and we are trying to ensure that our adoption of post-consumer recycled materials is not something we do in one or two niche products where we showcase some cool new material. We are using post-consumer recycled content at volume, across entire platforms, and trying to achieve high levels of use of both post-consumer recycled plastic and more recently in the past seven years we’re focussing specifically on closed loop recycled plastic sourced from end of life electronic and IT waste streams.

We’ve used closed-loop recycled content plastic in laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors and accessories and are using it in more and more products every year. We’re also focused on making sure our products have as long a useful life as possible by focusing on repairability.

Our latest ThinkPad T14 and T16 products have enhanced repairability features, the availability of replacement parts like batteries with cable-free connectors for customer repairs and providing videos and visual markings to assist customers in making repairs.

What does the future hold for sustainability at Lenovo? What challenges are you working to overcome and what is coming up that excites you?

We are determined not to rest on our laurels – we are currently on track to hit our climate targets for both 2030 and 2050, and we’ll adjust our targets if our business or the science changes.

We also need to be mindful of the sustainability impacts – positive and potentially negative – associated with the rapid adoption of AI, specifically considerations related to diversity, responsibility, and environmental impacts. We’re joining with others to express our support of best practices in this area, and in February, Lenovo committed to UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence to commit to ethical and responsible AI.