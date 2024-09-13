Q&A Red Sea Global: The Future of Tourism is Sustainable
Tourism contributes more than US$8tn to the global economy in 2022, and the sector's impact on communities within popular tourist destinations cannot be overstated.
Concerns about overtourism, carbon emissions and cultural erosion have prompted a shift in focus towards sustainable tourism, and industry leaders are grappling with how to preserve destinations for future generations whilst maintaining profitability.
From carbon-neutral hotels to community-led initiatives, innovative solutions are reshaping the landscape of travel.
Raed Albasseet is the Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer of Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind The Red Sea and AMAALA, two ambitious tourism projects set along the northwestern coast of Saudi Arabia.
Prior to joining RSG, Raed worked as an International Environmental Policies and Regulatory Lead for Saudi Aramco, working on conventions such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Raed was previously the Head of Pollution and Environment Engineering at Vela International Marine, a Saudi Aramco subsidiary that is one of the world’s largest maritime service providers and is established as Saudi Arabia’s National Shipping Carrier. He has served as the delegated Vice Chair of the Climate Change Working Group of the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) in the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea & Gulf of Aden (PERSGA) and assisted the Ministry of Energy, Industry & Mineral Resources (MEIM) in meeting International Maritime Organization technical safety and environmental regulations.
Raed shares his insight with Sustainability Magazine.
Please introduce yourself
As Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer at Red Sea Global (RSG), I am responsible for the company’s environment and sustainability agenda.
I joined RSG in 2018, bringing with me 15 years of experience in environmental leadership. When I joined, RSG was a new entity, an unknown. However, its vision to shift the tourism sector from sustainable tourism to regenerative tourism – working not just to protect but to actively enhance the environment, local communities and Saudi Arabia’s economy – is what drew me to the company. I saw how it could transform the global approach to tourism while enhancing the environment in Saudi Arabia.
Over the last six years, I have had the privilege of leading a team of world-class experts, whose hard work has led to the development of a bespoke environmental governance and management framework. This framework ensures RSG’s developments meet its ambitious sustainability goals.
Please introduce Red Sea Global
RSG is the visionary developer behind The Red Sea and AMAALA giga projects. In fact, RSG’s flagship destination The Red Sea, which opened at the end of 2023, was Saudi’s first gigaproject to welcome paying visitors.
RSG oversees over 32,000 km2 of stunning natural beauty. We have committed to protecting and enhancing these landscapes by aiming to deliver a 30% net conservation benefit to the environment by 2040. We plan to achieve this across RSG’s destinations through the enhancement of biologically diverse habitats, blending luxury tourism with environmental stewardship.
Already at RSG, we have undertaken a series of actions to deliver on our goals such as developing only 22 out of the 90 islands at The Red Sea destination. In addition, only 5% of the AMAALA site is being developed to allow nature to flourish and regenerate.
Furthermore, RSG is committed to achieving the highest sustainability standards in the built environment, and this is exemplified by our achievements in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and Mostadam certifications.
Many of our buildings and infrastructure projects have been designed and constructed to meet LEED standards, with several already achieving LEED Platinum certification. Our ambition stretches to master planning (LEED C+C), to building design and construction (LEED BD+C), to operation and maintenance (LEED O&M).
How can tourism businesses help deliver the UN’s SDGs?
Tourism is one of the largest and fastest growing sectors worldwide, accounting for more than 9% of global GDP. With this amount of power and influence, it is clear the sector's ability to contribute to the SDGs lies in its commitment to sustainable and responsible practices that balance economic, social, and environmental considerations. I believe that every developer and hotel group provider can deliver on the SDGs, if they are weaved into a company's vision and values.
On SDG 8 – Decent Work & Economic Growth – we're committed to creating 120,000 jobs for Saudis and expats (direct, indirect and induced jobs), as well as enhancing quality of life and education through employment and training.
On SDGs 7 and 13 – Affordable and Clean Energy & Climate Action – we’re committed to achieving Net Zero emissions from energy use by ensuring that our destinations are powered by sunlight.
Are there particular areas in which the tourism sector can make a marked difference?
The sector holds immense potential to create positive change, particularly in enhancing biodiversity and fostering economic opportunities.
Comprehensive environmental initiatives, like RSG's Environmental Baseline Survey which mapped local wildlife and habitats across a 200 km span of coastline, help protect and enhance the natural environment and ensure that we meet our commitment to a 30% net conservation benefit.
Additionally, RSG aims to contribute US$8.79bn to Saudi’s GDP. This supports economic growth at a local and national level through the creation of new jobs and opportunities for upskilling. RSG has already provided more than 1,500 young Saudis with Educational and Vocational Training Programs.
To what extent is technology transforming the potential for tourism businesses to deliver the UN’s SDGs?
Technology is transforming tourism's ability to achieve the SDGs. It allows for more ambitious and thorough implementation of sustainable practices, as well as data transparency.
At The Red Sea, we have implemented environmental monitoring through IoT sensors to monitor coral reefs, lagoons, and turtle nesting sites. These technologies are crucial for tourism businesses to meet climate commitments and track progress.
A key innovation is our partnership with Saudi’s leading digital services provider in Zain KSA to create the world's first zero-energy network. This provides guests with unparalleled digital access while minimising environmental impact. The network towers are designed to resemble rock formations, blending seamlessly with the landscape.
What innovative examples has Raed been involved in at Red Sea Global? For example, using AI to protect ocean health & marine life via the restoration of coral reefs in the Red Sea
At RSG we are using AI to address environmental challenges. One area where we have pioneered its use is for coral reef restoration.
We conduct annual surveys of over 180 coral reef sites to generate thousands of images. We analyse these using CoralNet, a machine learning tool, to quickly gain insights and create comprehensive maps of underwater habitats. This allows us to monitor changes and implement targeted conservation strategies.
What is the future of sustainable tourism?
The future of tourism is inextricably linked with sustainability including our natural resources. It is no longer simply a matter of ethical responsibility; it is an economic imperative. Research from Expedia reveals that 90% of consumers look for sustainable travel options when booking, with half willing to pay a premium for greener travel.
This signifies a shift in traveller preferences, where sustainability is no longer a consideration but an expectation. Destinations that fail to embrace responsible practices risk alienating this growing segment of conscious travellers.
