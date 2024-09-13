Q&A Red Sea Global: The Future of Tourism is Sustainable

Raed shares his insight with Sustainability Magazine.

Please introduce yourself

As Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer at Red Sea Global (RSG), I am responsible for the company’s environment and sustainability agenda.

I joined RSG in 2018, bringing with me 15 years of experience in environmental leadership. When I joined, RSG was a new entity, an unknown. However, its vision to shift the tourism sector from sustainable tourism to regenerative tourism – working not just to protect but to actively enhance the environment, local communities and Saudi Arabia’s economy – is what drew me to the company. I saw how it could transform the global approach to tourism while enhancing the environment in Saudi Arabia.

Over the last six years, I have had the privilege of leading a team of world-class experts, whose hard work has led to the development of a bespoke environmental governance and management framework. This framework ensures RSG’s developments meet its ambitious sustainability goals.

Please introduce Red Sea Global

RSG is the visionary developer behind The Red Sea and AMAALA giga projects. In fact, RSG’s flagship destination The Red Sea, which opened at the end of 2023, was Saudi’s first gigaproject to welcome paying visitors.

RSG oversees over 32,000 km2 of stunning natural beauty. We have committed to protecting and enhancing these landscapes by aiming to deliver a 30% net conservation benefit to the environment by 2040. We plan to achieve this across RSG’s destinations through the enhancement of biologically diverse habitats, blending luxury tourism with environmental stewardship.