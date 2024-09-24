Q&A: Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS

I think one other part of Sustainability LIVE that touched me was the role of quick wins, which has also been a theme throughout. There's so much to say for optimising the energy efficiency of existing assets like engines and how far that can go to get us towards net zero goals.



With those quick wins, that's how you can get organisational support to help you tackle the longer term or tricky issues.

What is your biggest takeaway from Sustainability LIVE London 2024 so far?

For me, sustainability is the ultimate team sport and collaboration is absolutely key. It's been echoed in just about every talk that I've been to here.

When I arrived yesterday, the queue was stretching into the street to get in. It's a really positive sign that not only sustainability professionals, but also people outside of sustainability across different companies and government NGOs are really leaning in and taking advantage of the momentum that we see now in sustainability.

For me, it's such an important event to bring together those experts, peers and different voices to see how we can work together for positive change.