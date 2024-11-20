Q&A with SAP’s New Global Head of Sustainability

Matthias Medert is taking the helm as SAP’s Global Head of Sustainability, a role which sees him take responsibility for sustainability strategy across both internal and external global operations.

Matthias began his career at SAP in product management with a mechanical engineering degree from Technische Universität Darmstadt in Germany.

He published a book about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2020, titled “17 Goals for a Future Worth Living” (17 Ziele für eine lebenswerte Zukunft).

Matthias spoke to Sustainability Magazine about his new role.

How has your career led you to becoming Global Head of Sustainability at SAP?

I see three key aspects that have led me to this role, even without a direct history in sustainability:

Cross-functional experience: My diverse roles at SAP taught me the language and perspectives of various departments, from development to sales. This holistic understanding is vital for tackling sustainability challenges that require cross-sector collaboration.

Alignment of seemingly divergent goals: I have mastered aligning goals that initially appear at odds. For example, I balanced licence compliance revenue and customer satisfaction. This skill is crucial for harmonising SAP's sustainability objectives with its financial success.

Passion for sustainability: I am combining my professional experience with a personal passion for sustainability. Years ago, I authored a book on the 17 SDGs, demonstrating my commitment to sustainability and equipping me to drive impactful initiatives at SAP.

What are your priorities and goals for sustainability at SAP?

My goal is to solidify SAP's position as a leader in sustainable practices by creating positive social, environmental and economic impact. I aim to propel our sustainability agenda forward, creating value for our customers, employees and society by focusing on three top priorities: environmental stewardship, human rights and AI ethics. Let me dive into each of these areas briefly.

When I say environmental stewardship, I mean exploring which sustainable practices will help us achieve net zero by 2030 across our entire value chain and define future processes and strategies that help us stay on track. For example, we power all data centres and facilities with 100% renewable electricity, engage with suppliers to reduce and optimise GHG emissions along our upstream value chain and invest in technical and nature-based solutions, for example the Livelihoods Carbon Funds.