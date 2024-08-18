How SAP Uses Software to Make Supply Chains Sustainable

“Further, we intend to make an even bigger contribution to sustainability by helping our customers accelerate their respective journeys. Roughly 1,000 new customers chose SAP’s sustainability solutions in 2023 alone.”

SAP

SAP is a German multinational software company founded in 1972.

It is the world’s leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor and the largest Germany company by market capitalisation.

Christian explains: “Our solutions touch 87% of global commerce and help keep companies, economies and global business resilient in volatile times.”

The company has been named the software industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 16 consecutive years.

In 2023 it had revenue of US$34.2bn and more than 106,000 employees.

Sustainability within SAP

Alongside the company’s ambitious net zero goal, it aims to act as an enabler and an exemplar for its customers.

In 2023 it hit its carbon neutrality goal two years ahead of schedule and has managed to recycle or reuse 93% of its discarded equipment.