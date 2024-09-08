Q&A: Workiva’s Regulatory Strategy Expert on CSRD

Andie has worked with XBRL for many years and currently sits on the IFRS Taxonomy Consultative Group alongside being Co-Chair of the XBRL Entity-Specific Disclosure Task Force.

She shares her regulatory expertise with Sustainability Magazine ahead of the first CSRD reporting cycle.

Why is the CSRD important?

The CSRD represents a significant milestone, aiming to raise sustainability reporting to the same level as financial reporting.

This directive requires transparent, comparable and trusted sustainability reporting from more than 49,000 EU-based companies as well as extending a broader impact on many global companies.

For organisations that need to comply with the mandate, there are some substantial knock-on effects that not only lead to reform of long-held reporting practices but also inject questions of sustainability integration into strategy and risk management.

Overall, the CSRD aims to standardise and increase the quality and reliability of the information being reported by companies, making it a crucial directive reaching beyond just the EU.

Its implementation has initiated a global shift towards assured integrated reporting, with business leaders in the UK recognising the demand for transparent and credible data that aligns with stakeholders’, peers’ and investors’ expectations across the globe.

How can businesses adapt to the changing regulatory landscape?

Following the adoption of the CSRD, the global drive for accountability, transparency and compatibility has significantly accelerated.

This, in turn, has substantially increased the reporting expectations of companies, directly and via stakeholders.

New demands for annual sustainability disclosure have called for new ways of data collection from supply chains to adapt to the evolving market.

From a business standpoint, this is crucial to maintaining relevance, compliance and understanding the sustainability risks and opportunities.