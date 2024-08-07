Top 10: ESG Reporting Software Solutions

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting provides transparency and accountability on a company’s impact on the world.

With regulations differing worldwide and information needed from every corner of a company, it isn’t easy to keep track of.

Global ESG are assets predicted to hit US$40tn by 2030, with stakeholders demanding higher quality data and more streamlined reporting – ESG data is not just impacting the environment, but is impacting company wallets.

ESG reporting software simplifies the process and allows companies to make sustainable goals for the future based on the data they collect.

We’ve ranked 10 of the top ESG reporting software solutions.

10. Facilio

CEO: Prabhu Ramachandran

Founded: 2017

Headquarters: New York, United States

