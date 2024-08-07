List
ESG

Top 10: ESG Reporting Software Solutions

By Jasmin Jessen
August 07, 2024
undefined mins
Top ESG reporting solutions include Workiva, IBM Envizi ESG Suite and NAVEX One
The top ESG reporting software solutions to improve sustainable transparency and accountability include Workiva, IBM Envizi ESG Suite and NAVEX One

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting provides transparency and accountability on a company’s impact on the world.

With regulations differing worldwide and information needed from every corner of a company, it isn’t easy to keep track of.

Global ESG are assets predicted to hit US$40tn by 2030, with stakeholders demanding higher quality data and more streamlined reporting – ESG data is not just impacting the environment, but is impacting company wallets. 

ESG reporting software simplifies the process and allows companies to make sustainable goals for the future based on the data they collect.

We’ve ranked 10 of the top ESG reporting software solutions.

10. Facilio

CEO: Prabhu Ramachandran

Founded: 2017

Headquarters: New York, United States

Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder and CEO at Facilio

Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder and CEO at Facilio, says: “Unless we begin to challenge the status quo, change will remain elusive.

Facilio is a connected operations platform for building energy management that uses IoT. The software is designed to work with existing maintenance workflows to bring visibility to energy and water consumption.

Prabhu explains “For years, technology in buildings has been limited to hardware-centric fixtures and on-prem legacy systems that worked fine, until a decade ago.”

9. Greenly

CEO: Alexis Normand

Founded: 2018

Headquarters: Paris, France

Youtube Placeholder

Greenly is a carbon accounting platform that can be personalised to a company’s maturity and industry.

Alexis Normand, Co-Founder and CEO at Greenly, says: “Companies want both precision and automation. And that's really hard to do when data comes in an unstructured form. 

“So our platform is constantly inventing new ways to structure data more simply. And when data is structured, we work on easing the flow into our platform.”

It provides real-time analysis and trajectory reports across all scopes of emissions and offers support with employee sustainability engagement.

8. Diligent ESG

CEO: Brian Stafford

Founded: 1994

Headquarters: New York, United States

Brian Stafford, President and CEO at Diligent

“In today’s dynamic business landscape, enterprise risk management isn’t just strategy – it’s a lifeline,” says Brian Stafford, President and CEO at Diligent. 

“By anticipating potential risks and challenges, ERM not only safeguards an organisation’s success but helps unlock new opportunities for long-term growth.”

Diligent offers ESG monitoring and mapping across multiple international standards, including an organisation’s own benchmarks.

It can instantly generate sustainability and carbon reports for global voluntary and mandatory carbon reporting schemes across all scopes of emissions.

7. S&P Global Sustainable1

CEO: Douglas L. Peterson

Founded: 1860

Headquarters: New York, United States

S&P Global Sustainable1 is an ESG performance platform

S&P Global Sustainable1 is an ESG performance platform utilising more than 20 years of sustainability experience from the company.

The platform can link sustainability data with financial data and market intelligence to provide real time insights and visualisations.

Lauren Smart, Chief Commercial and Market Engagement Officer at S&P Global Sustainable1, says: “At S&P Global, providing the ESG Intelligence our clients need to measure what matters in the transition to a sustainable future is mission critical.”

6. OneTrust

CEO: Kabir Barday

Founded: 2015

Headquarters: Georgia, United States

Youtube Placeholder

OneTrust is a platform that uses AI to handle company data with a focus on security and privacy.

“The strategic goal of a mature data privacy program is to enable the virtuous cycle of earning, retaining, and reinforcing customer trust to unlock the value of data,” Kabir Barday, Chairman and CEO at OneTrust explains.

“It takes time to go from siloed functions focused on risk to collaborative programs focused on business performance and impact.”

OneTrust can provide embedded intelligence across risk, regulations, personal consent and data usage to manage risk and monitor sustainability metrics.

5. UL 360

CEO: Jennifer Scanlon

Founded: 1894

Headquarters: Illinois, United States

Jennifer Scanlon, President and CEO at UL Solutions

UL 360 is part of UL Solutions’ ULTRUS software that provides opportunities for data-guided development across industries.

Jennifer Scanlon, President and CEO at UL Solutions, says: “As we work to be our customers’ most trusted, science-based, safety, security and sustainability partner, we see the ESG revolution unfolding like butterfly wings in our company and companies around the world.”

The software can support reporting for sustainability requirements, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in the European Union.

4. Persefoni

CEO: Kentaro Kawamori

Founded: 2020

Headquarters: Arizona, United States

Persefoni specialises in carbon reporting

Persefoni specialises in decarbonisation management and carbon reporting, including Scope 3 emissions from suppliers.

Its comprehensive tools allow for the creation of actionable decarbonisation plans including reduction modelling.

In 2024 it launched a free tier of its carbon accounting and management platform to ‘democratise’ sustainability.

Kentaro Kawamori, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, explains that “to us, democratising carbon accounting means that we're working to significantly reduce both the commercial and technical barriers to being able to create these footprints.”

3. NAVEX One

CEO: Sean Thompson

Founded: 1997

Headquarters: Oregon, United States

Sean Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Navex

NAVEX One combines scattered information into a single powerful tool for decision-making across risk, compliance and ESG.

The platform allows for collaborative reporting to create a shared vision of ESG progress and simplifies climate-related disclosures.

NAVEX One is used by over 13,000 customers including PepsiCo, Cargill and Diageo.

“We believe the correct approach starts with collecting and analysing the right data.” says Sean Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Navex.

“This allows us to prioritise actions that will deliver the greatest positive difference for our workplace, employees, and the communities that support us.”

Shipping and logistics company DP World uses NAVEX EthicsPoint Incident Management to implement a global incident reporting system across languages.

The platform allows DP World to manage cases efficiently and produce reports based on the data from incidents.

2. IBM Envizi ESG Suite

CEO: Arvind Krishna

Founded: 1911

Headquarters: New York, United States

IBM Envizi ESG Suite is a SaaS solution

IBM Envizi ESG Suite is an easy-to-adopt SaaS solution to collect, manage and derive insights from ESG data. 

The platform can automatically collect more than 500 data types from sources including sensors and energy retailers. 

Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at IBM, says: “While we are proud of the progress we have made, we are mindful that advancing our environmental, social, and governance goals is a continuous journey of improvement.”

Downer Group is a provider of integrated services specialising in transportation with approximately 31,000 employees.

The company has been using IBM Envizi ESG Suite since 2017 to  set science-based targets and track its ESG performance easily.

Ricky Bridge, Group general Manager for Environment Sustainability and Reporting at Downer Group, explains how the platform benefits the company: “We used to say that we had the world’s largest Excel pivot table to manage our GHG emissions data. That level of effort wasn’t sustainable, and we knew it.”

1. Workiva

CEO: Julie Iskow

Founded: 2008

Headquarters: Iowa, United States

Julie Iskow, President and CEO at Workiva

Workiva’s software is used by more than 6,000 global companies for corporate reporting, ESG, audits and risk management. 

It launched Workiva Carbon in 2024 to specialise in carbon accounting, carbon management and decarbonisation.

“The demand for transparency is exploding,” says Julie Iskow, President and CEO at Workiva.

“Reporting teams are now responsible for providing information that significantly impacts business outcomes.”

The Hershey Company uses Workiva to streamline ESG management which is particularly important in the cocoa industry.

Youtube Placeholder

Whitney Mayer, Director of Global Sustainability and ESG at The Hershey Company, says: “We're an agriculture-based company that’s reliant on communities around the world and a healthy Earth to deliver the products that our consumers know and love.”

The Hershey Company’s sustainability report spans roughly 130 pages with contributions from more than 100 subject matter experts covering more than 800 metrics.

“We’re cutting substantial chunks of time out of our overall process”, says Rachael Staab, Manager of ESG and Sustainability Reporting at The Hershey Company.

“Workiva has been a game changer for me personally in this space.”

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

ESG ReportingSoftwareSustainabilityNAVEXWorkivaIBM
Share
Share

Featured Lists

Top 10: Sustainability Influencers

The influencers leading the way in putting sustainability on the global agenda include Sir David Attenborough, Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg

Top 10: Sustainable Supply Chains

The top companies reducing the environmental impact of their supply chains include Patagonia, Interface and Unilever

Top 10: ESG Fund Managers

The top companies cultivating sustainable finance by managing investment funds integrating ESG criteria include Federated Hermes, Parnassus & BlackRock

Top 10: Women in Sustainability in the US

Sustainability

Top 10: Sustainable Technology Companies

Tech & AI

OUT NOW! Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)