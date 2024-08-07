Top 10: ESG Reporting Software Solutions

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting provides transparency and accountability on a company’s impact on the world.
With regulations differing worldwide and information needed from every corner of a company, it isn’t easy to keep track of.
Global ESG are assets predicted to hit US$40tn by 2030, with stakeholders demanding higher quality data and more streamlined reporting – ESG data is not just impacting the environment, but is impacting company wallets.
ESG reporting software simplifies the process and allows companies to make sustainable goals for the future based on the data they collect.
We’ve ranked 10 of the top ESG reporting software solutions.
10. Facilio
CEO: Prabhu Ramachandran
Founded: 2017
Headquarters: New York, United States
Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder and CEO at Facilio, says: “Unless we begin to challenge the status quo, change will remain elusive.
Facilio is a connected operations platform for building energy management that uses IoT. The software is designed to work with existing maintenance workflows to bring visibility to energy and water consumption.
Prabhu explains “For years, technology in buildings has been limited to hardware-centric fixtures and on-prem legacy systems that worked fine, until a decade ago.”
9. Greenly
CEO: Alexis Normand
Founded: 2018
Headquarters: Paris, France
Greenly is a carbon accounting platform that can be personalised to a company’s maturity and industry.
Alexis Normand, Co-Founder and CEO at Greenly, says: “Companies want both precision and automation. And that's really hard to do when data comes in an unstructured form.
“So our platform is constantly inventing new ways to structure data more simply. And when data is structured, we work on easing the flow into our platform.”
It provides real-time analysis and trajectory reports across all scopes of emissions and offers support with employee sustainability engagement.
8. Diligent ESG
CEO: Brian Stafford
Founded: 1994
Headquarters: New York, United States
“In today’s dynamic business landscape, enterprise risk management isn’t just strategy – it’s a lifeline,” says Brian Stafford, President and CEO at Diligent.
“By anticipating potential risks and challenges, ERM not only safeguards an organisation’s success but helps unlock new opportunities for long-term growth.”
Diligent offers ESG monitoring and mapping across multiple international standards, including an organisation’s own benchmarks.
It can instantly generate sustainability and carbon reports for global voluntary and mandatory carbon reporting schemes across all scopes of emissions.
7. S&P Global Sustainable1
CEO: Douglas L. Peterson
Founded: 1860
Headquarters: New York, United States
S&P Global Sustainable1 is an ESG performance platform utilising more than 20 years of sustainability experience from the company.
The platform can link sustainability data with financial data and market intelligence to provide real time insights and visualisations.
Lauren Smart, Chief Commercial and Market Engagement Officer at S&P Global Sustainable1, says: “At S&P Global, providing the ESG Intelligence our clients need to measure what matters in the transition to a sustainable future is mission critical.”
6. OneTrust
CEO: Kabir Barday
Founded: 2015
Headquarters: Georgia, United States
OneTrust is a platform that uses AI to handle company data with a focus on security and privacy.
“The strategic goal of a mature data privacy program is to enable the virtuous cycle of earning, retaining, and reinforcing customer trust to unlock the value of data,” Kabir Barday, Chairman and CEO at OneTrust explains.
“It takes time to go from siloed functions focused on risk to collaborative programs focused on business performance and impact.”
OneTrust can provide embedded intelligence across risk, regulations, personal consent and data usage to manage risk and monitor sustainability metrics.
5. UL 360
CEO: Jennifer Scanlon
Founded: 1894
Headquarters: Illinois, United States
UL 360 is part of UL Solutions’ ULTRUS software that provides opportunities for data-guided development across industries.
Jennifer Scanlon, President and CEO at UL Solutions, says: “As we work to be our customers’ most trusted, science-based, safety, security and sustainability partner, we see the ESG revolution unfolding like butterfly wings in our company and companies around the world.”
The software can support reporting for sustainability requirements, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in the European Union.
4. Persefoni
CEO: Kentaro Kawamori
Founded: 2020
Headquarters: Arizona, United States
Persefoni specialises in decarbonisation management and carbon reporting, including Scope 3 emissions from suppliers.
Its comprehensive tools allow for the creation of actionable decarbonisation plans including reduction modelling.
In 2024 it launched a free tier of its carbon accounting and management platform to ‘democratise’ sustainability.
Kentaro Kawamori, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, explains that “to us, democratising carbon accounting means that we're working to significantly reduce both the commercial and technical barriers to being able to create these footprints.”
3. NAVEX One
CEO: Sean Thompson
Founded: 1997
Headquarters: Oregon, United States
NAVEX One combines scattered information into a single powerful tool for decision-making across risk, compliance and ESG.
The platform allows for collaborative reporting to create a shared vision of ESG progress and simplifies climate-related disclosures.
NAVEX One is used by over 13,000 customers including PepsiCo, Cargill and Diageo.
“We believe the correct approach starts with collecting and analysing the right data.” says Sean Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Navex.
“This allows us to prioritise actions that will deliver the greatest positive difference for our workplace, employees, and the communities that support us.”
Shipping and logistics company DP World uses NAVEX EthicsPoint Incident Management to implement a global incident reporting system across languages.
The platform allows DP World to manage cases efficiently and produce reports based on the data from incidents.
2. IBM Envizi ESG Suite
CEO: Arvind Krishna
Founded: 1911
Headquarters: New York, United States
IBM Envizi ESG Suite is an easy-to-adopt SaaS solution to collect, manage and derive insights from ESG data.
The platform can automatically collect more than 500 data types from sources including sensors and energy retailers.
Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at IBM, says: “While we are proud of the progress we have made, we are mindful that advancing our environmental, social, and governance goals is a continuous journey of improvement.”
Downer Group is a provider of integrated services specialising in transportation with approximately 31,000 employees.
The company has been using IBM Envizi ESG Suite since 2017 to set science-based targets and track its ESG performance easily.
Ricky Bridge, Group general Manager for Environment Sustainability and Reporting at Downer Group, explains how the platform benefits the company: “We used to say that we had the world’s largest Excel pivot table to manage our GHG emissions data. That level of effort wasn’t sustainable, and we knew it.”
1. Workiva
CEO: Julie Iskow
Founded: 2008
Headquarters: Iowa, United States
Workiva’s software is used by more than 6,000 global companies for corporate reporting, ESG, audits and risk management.
It launched Workiva Carbon in 2024 to specialise in carbon accounting, carbon management and decarbonisation.
“The demand for transparency is exploding,” says Julie Iskow, President and CEO at Workiva.
“Reporting teams are now responsible for providing information that significantly impacts business outcomes.”
The Hershey Company uses Workiva to streamline ESG management which is particularly important in the cocoa industry.
Whitney Mayer, Director of Global Sustainability and ESG at The Hershey Company, says: “We're an agriculture-based company that’s reliant on communities around the world and a healthy Earth to deliver the products that our consumers know and love.”
The Hershey Company’s sustainability report spans roughly 130 pages with contributions from more than 100 subject matter experts covering more than 800 metrics.
“We’re cutting substantial chunks of time out of our overall process”, says Rachael Staab, Manager of ESG and Sustainability Reporting at The Hershey Company.
“Workiva has been a game changer for me personally in this space.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at VerizonSustainability
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at KlarnaSustainability