Samsung to boost sustainability among technology startups
Global tech leader Samsung Electronics is committed to embedding sustainability into its core business through products and strategies while striving to play a leading role in the global effort to build a sustainable future.
With the aim of making positive and lasting impacts throughout the value chain and society, Samsung has committed to a number of sustainability goals, spanning four key areas: mobile devices, TVs and audio systems, home appliances and semiconductors.
Through the business’s most recent sustainability report – Samsung shares that it has reduced 10.16m tonnes CO2e GHG Emissions Reduction Relative to BAU (Scopes 1 and 2), reused 116.59m tonnes of water, and has used 98,826 of plastic with recycled resin.
Samsung has also committed to a number of other goals, including achieving net zero by 2050, maximising resource circularity across the entire product life cycles, strengthening Scope 3 management systems, and many more.
“As a global information and communication technology (ICT) company, our responsibility is to make positive, lasting impacts throughout the value chain and society,” says CEO and Vice Chairman Jong-hee Han. “To this end, we aim to mitigate carbon emissions by using our innovative technologies and maximising resource circularity across the life cycle of our products.
“Tackling global environmental challenges requires concerted efforts from a wide range of stakeholders. We are therefore continually expanding our collaboration and partnership with various stakeholders to explore technology.”
Samsung Electronics partners with Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC)
To continue its ambition of creating a more sustainable world, Samsung has partnered with Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) to launch a new startup competition: the Samsung Climate & Circularity Tech Challenge.
The launch of the challenge follows closely behind Samsung’s pioneering work with startups to invest in and develop innovative technologies capable of helping the planet.
The competition has a clear focus on promoting a circular economy and climate change, and seeks to identify new leading solutions that are in line with the values of Samsung’s New Environmental Strategy.
Through the competition, Samsung invites participants to submit ideas that tackle the concept of resource circularity. These ideas should not only relate to the processing, sorting, and extraction phases but also encompass innovations in addressing climate change.
Specifically, Samsung is interested in ideas that focus on carbon emission measurement, management, reduction and offsetting. Selected entries may be considered for implementation across Samsung's products and associated manufacturing processes.
Those interested in the challenge are able to apply before applications close on July 31, 2023. Finalists will be announced on August 28, ahead of a live final event on September 18.
