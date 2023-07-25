Samsung to boost sustainability among technology startups

Global tech leader Samsung Electronics is committed to embedding sustainability into its core business through products and strategies while striving to play a leading role in the global effort to build a sustainable future.

With the aim of making positive and lasting impacts throughout the value chain and society, Samsung has committed to a number of sustainability goals, spanning four key areas: mobile devices, TVs and audio systems, home appliances and semiconductors.

Through the business’s most recent sustainability report – Samsung shares that it has reduced 10.16m tonnes CO2e GHG Emissions Reduction Relative to BAU (Scopes 1 and 2), reused 116.59m tonnes of water, and has used 98,826 of plastic with recycled resin.

Samsung has also committed to a number of other goals, including achieving net zero by 2050, maximising resource circularity across the entire product life cycles, strengthening Scope 3 management systems, and many more.

“As a global information and communication technology (ICT) company, our responsibility is to make positive, lasting impacts throughout the value chain and society,” says CEO and Vice Chairman Jong-hee Han. “To this end, we aim to mitigate carbon emissions by using our innovative technologies and maximising resource circularity across the life cycle of our products.

“Tackling global environmental challenges requires concerted efforts from a wide range of stakeholders. We are therefore continually expanding our collaboration and partnership with various stakeholders to explore technology.”