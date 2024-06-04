SAP’S Cloud-Centric Sustainability Solutions

What does that look like in practice?

The SAP Sustainability Control Tower solution allows customers to automatically report on their available ESG data, reducing manpower and mistakes.

The SAP Sustainability Footprint Management solution features a new AI-enabled capability that increases the accuracy and speed of carbon footprint calculations by providing automated, intelligent emission factor mapping recommendations.

Within both the Control Tower and Footprint Management is a new carbon calculator engine that lets customers address the full scope of required emissions reporting as defined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Available later this year is the The SAP Green Ledger solution, announced at Sapphire 2023, will feature accounting of greenhouse gas emissions to ensure that SAP customers are making business decisions that are both financially and environmentally sound.

Partnerships powering innovations in technology

Leaders from around the world can be found at SAP Sapphire this week, SAP’s annual conference celebrating innovation and partnerships.

“The Business AI innovations we’re announcing at SAP Sapphire in 2024 will redefine the way businesses run,” says Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Today’s AI announcements and partnerships build on our commitment to deliver revolutionary technology that drives real-world results, helping customers unleash the agility and ingenuity they need to succeed in today’s fast-moving business landscape.”