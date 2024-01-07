ESG regulation: what companies should prepare for in 2024

As we transition from a year of record global temperatures into 2024, it is evident that sustainability has become an ethical imperative.

While a challenging 2023 meant some businesses put sustainability on the back-burner, the reality is that climate action cannot wait – and with new sustainability regulations on the horizon, 2024 will likely see increased action and a shift in mindset.

Many regulations, including new rules in the EU and US, are aimed at making data and progress towards sustainability targets more transparent and standardised – and could mean 2024 is the year many firms get serious about ESG data collection and reporting.

These new rules are likely to mark a shift in how organisations approach ESG, seeing it not just as a compliance and risk management task, but as an opportunity to overhaul their business models.

Beyond carbon emissions, businesses are increasingly looking at ESG through a broader lens, considering the social perspective and the role of nature and biodiversity – and movement on the EU Restoration Law could see acceleration on action taken by companies throughout the year.

And with the game-changing Global Plastics Treaty likely to land later this year, more companies will no doubt be upping the ante on plastic production, reuse, and disposal.

Here, we outline the regulations that should be on your radar in 2024.

A game-changer in standardising non-financial reporting, the new CSRD law comes into force on 1 January 2024. It requires all large companies and listed SMEs that operate in the EU (around 50,000) to report on their climate impact – and begin publishing regular reports in 2025 for the financial year 2024.



This applies to EU companies that meet two of the following (US$40 million in net revenue, US$20 million in assets, 250 or more employees) and non-EU companies that have considerable activity in the EU including a physical presence.



Companies are required to disclose their risks from environmental and social factors to help investors, policymakers and consumers evaluate their performance.



According to Wim Bartels, Senior partner, Europe Lead Sustainability at Deloitte, to fully respond to CSRD, companies need to consider “how implementing requirements extends beyond the immediate compliance exercise and will drive broader changes to strategy, governance, operations and data”.



In particular, companies will need to consider how the requirements affect their approaches to developing decarbonisation pathways and transition plans, align their reporting with strategy and ensure targets are credible, implement improved risk management processes, and set up due diligence processes to identify and mitigate risks in their supply chains. This will in turn bring new evidence of deforestation and facilitate a push toward increased focus on biodiversity.



This new directive also introduces new definitions of materiality, including financial, considering how ESG impacts a company’s finance – welcoming a shift towards increased embedding of sustainability into core business strategy. And it will force companies to really consider their impact on nature, which will lead to an increased focus on nature-positive actions.



While only impacting EU companies, this directive will likely lead the world in new reporting standards.