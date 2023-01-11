Shell Energy & NSG strike decarbonisation partnership

Industrial manufacturers have rarely faced greater energy challenges, with global energy prices high and still rising, and with energy also being scarce in some areas.

And all this at a time when businesses globally are under pressure to decarbonise deeper and faster, and to do so affordably and competitively.

Choosing the right energy supplier to work has never been more important, and Giorgia Arnaboldi – Senior General Manager B2B for Shell Energy in Europe – is helping businesses navigate these difficulties.

Shell Energy provides energy solutions to businesses and households customers, through its portfolio of gas, renewable power, carbon credits, and energy efficiency solutions.

“We empower and guide customers on their decarbonisation journey by providing a combination of innovative, reliable, and cleaner energy solutions,” says Arnaboldi. “We combine local market expertise with the capabilities of Shell as a global company.”

Shell Energy helps industrial and commercial companies achieve decarbonisation ambitions by helping them through the energy

transition, away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

“We make it easier for them to manage day-to-day energy needs

while increasing efficiency, managing costs and making progress on

decarbonisation ambitions,” explains Arnaboldi.



