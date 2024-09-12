Sustainability Exec of the Year: Preeti Srivastav, Asahi

“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.

“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”

The Executive of the Year Award

Celebrating the sustainability executives with outstanding commitment and consistency in tackling the sustainability challenge, the executives shortlisted for the Executive of the Year Award were:

Lael Giebel, Director of Global Sustainability at KnowBe4

Inge Huijbrechts, Global SVP Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications of Radisson Hotels

Matthias Hartmann, CEO of Techem GmbH

Christiana Weisshuhn, Senior Director of Communications and ESG Program of Scala Data Centers

These executives have all demonstrated an innovative sustainability approach and shown commitment to sustainability throughout their career.

Their actions have resulted in measurable sustainability impact, and influenced corporate, stakeholder, partner or industry sustainability commitments.

Highly Commended: Inge Huijbrechts, Radisson Hotel Group & Lael Giebel, KnowBe4

From a shortlist of extremely talented individuals, two executives deserve a mention for their dedication to sustainability this year.

Firstly, Inge Huijbrechts, Global Chief Sustainability Security Senior Executive of the Radisson Hotel Group. Over the past year, Inge has been working hard on developing and implementing the Responsible Business program across the hundreds of Radisson hotels across the world.

She has been leading efforts to engage Radisson's 100,000+ employees worldwide in daily responsible business actions – not an easy behaviour to instil across such a vast team.

Inge also launched a new staff engagement initiative called Move to Zero in late October 2023, focusing on personal and professional actions that can help move the dial closer to zero emissions. The Move to Zero programme involved a friendly competition between Radisson’s hotels, where one hotel in every region won a prize to share amongst the team.

She says of the initiative: “We had a competition going on and a winner for every region, and then they got an amount, which they could spend on something sustainable together – so they could give everyone a gift or do a sustainable lunch.”

Inge has also helped advance Radisson’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as well as its net zero transformation strategy.