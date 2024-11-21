'Banking Shouldn't Cost the Earth': Tandem's 100% Offset

Tandem Bank has announced its commitment to offset 100% of its operational emissions, partnering with Climate Impact Partners to achieve this ambitious goal.

This initiative marks a crucial step in Tandem's journey to reduce its environmental impact and solidify its position as a leader in green banking.

Meet Tandem, the green bank

Tandem Bank has established itself as a frontrunner in the green banking sector, offering a range of products designed to help customers lead more environmentally friendly lives.

Currently, Tandem Bank does not engage in financing high-polluting projects, particularly in comparison to other banks that have been criticised for their investments in fossil fuels. The bank's strategy includes prioritising low-carbon initiatives and supporting projects that contribute positively to the environment, such as renewable energy developments in East Africa, a region where fossil fuels have been at the centre of recent controversies.

From loans for energy-efficient home improvements to green savings accounts, Tandem's offerings predominantly appear to support a sustainable lifestyles.