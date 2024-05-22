BlackRock: Growing its Climate Team to Pioneer Green Finance

The global climate team is led by David Giordano, Managing Director and Global Head of Climate Infrastructure. His team has more than US$5bn under management and more than 250 wind and solar investments.

“I spent my career in renewables and in the energy markets and it’s really exciting to be in this age of full implementation. The low-carbon transition has been moving forward for a long time now – the last 20 plus years. But this acceleration and the full commitment throughout the ecosystem of implementation in infrastructure and across the broader economy is something new,” says David.

“Scaling up these new technologies to meet the massive commercial needs of the low-carbon transition necessitates a huge amount of investment in everything from generation facilities to the business of energy transmission and distribution, as well as the efficiency-enhancing technology for end users.”