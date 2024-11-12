Toll Group: Investing in EVs for Australia's Green Future

The road to sustainability is a long and winding one, with a sizeable toll to pay along the way. With that in mind, Australia's Toll Group is stepping up its game with a whopping AU$67m (US$43.8m) investment in battery-electric heavy vehicles and charging infrastructure.

The group, owned by Japan Post, is making this commitment not only with the aim of slashing emissions, but with the aim of establishing itself as a leading force in the sustainable future of Australian logistics.

Toll has more than 130 years of expertise in transport, shipping and supply chain solutions and today it boasts in excess of 16,000 staff across 500 locations worldwide, operating in 150 countries and serving more than 20,000 clients.

With this new investment, Toll is set to make one of the largest corporate investments in EV technology that Australia has ever seen.

So, what kind of difference will this money make?