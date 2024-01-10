Top 10: Sustainable Transport and Logistics Companies

The world’s fifth largest company in 2023, with a market valuation of US$1.519 trillion, per Forbes, Amazon is best known as a retailer – but is being seen more recently as a huge logistics operation.

In 2023, Amazon was reported to have delivered an estimated 5.9 billion packages in the US, according to the Wall Street Journal, a 13% increase on 2022 and more than both UPS and FedEx – making it the largest private carrier in the US.

With an ambition to compete with delivery companies by boosting its own logistics services, the Seattle-based company has doubled the size of its network over the last few years.

Amazon relies on a complex transportation network to get products from manufacturers and sellers to customers around the globe and its logistics network spans every step of the journey, from global transportation between factories and ports, to last-mile delivery.

In greening its logistics, Amazon has committed to decarbonising transportation across its business by not only increasing fleet efficiency, but expanding the use of low-carbon fuels, and scaling electric and alternative-fuel vehicles.

When it comes to international transportation, Amazon is reducing reliance on air freight and increasing use of ocean freight, as it has a lower carbon intensity – and with shipping, has committed to using biofuels.

As a founding member of the First Movers Coalition to lead decarbonisation of the maritime shipping industry, Amazon is committed to using ships with zero-emission fuels for at least 10% of the volume of its goods shipped internationally by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

In moving shipments between Amazon facilities, to fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations, Amazon is experimenting with ways to decarbonise trucking – and in 2023 began working with renewable fuels tech company Infinium to power its trucking fleet with ultra-low-carbon electro fuels.

The e-commerce giant is also trialling battery-electric trucks, and even hydrogen-powered trucks.

Finally, when it comes to last-mile transportation, from delivery station to customer, Amazon is looking to EV delivery vehicles, electric cargo bikes and on-foot options.

In 2019, the company made history with the largest-ever order of EV delivery vehicles, acquiring 100,000 custom EVs from Rivian, which began rolling out across the US in 2021 making deliveries in more than 800 cities and regions across the US.

While in Europe and India, Amazon is using everything from EVs to e-cargo bikes to e-rickshaws, opening microbility hubs (centrally located delivery stations) to bring packages to customers more sustainably.

In Europe, there are microbility hubs across 33 cities with plans to invest €1 billion to double its European zero-emissions fleet for middle- and last-mile deliveries over the next five years.

Along with its own logistics and transportation, Amazon is forming ongoing cross-country partnerships in the shift toward lower-carbon solutions.

