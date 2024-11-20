How Volvo CE is Leading Sustainable & Efficient Construction

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is dramatically advancing in its sustainability ambitions at its Braås facility in Sweden.



This landmark site has earned the distinction of being Volvo CE’s first location to receive the Climate Efficient Site certification, indicating strong progress towards rigorous CO2 reduction targets.

This achievement is part of a broader initiative by Volvo CE to align its global operations with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which aims to propel the entire construction sector towards decarbonisation.

Carbon-neutral since 2014, the Braås site uses renewable energy sources such as biofuel-powered heating and hydropower.



Extending its environmental commitment, it reached a landfill-free status in 2018.

