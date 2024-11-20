How Volvo CE is Leading Sustainable & Efficient Construction
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is dramatically advancing in its sustainability ambitions at its Braås facility in Sweden.
This landmark site has earned the distinction of being Volvo CE’s first location to receive the Climate Efficient Site certification, indicating strong progress towards rigorous CO2 reduction targets.
This achievement is part of a broader initiative by Volvo CE to align its global operations with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which aims to propel the entire construction sector towards decarbonisation.
Carbon-neutral since 2014, the Braås site uses renewable energy sources such as biofuel-powered heating and hydropower.
Extending its environmental commitment, it reached a landfill-free status in 2018.
The site now stands as a pioneer and true testament to manufacturing innovation focused on slashing emissions across all operational aspects.
Embracing collaborative environmental initiatives
The introduction of the Climate Efficient Site certification by Volvo CE is a step towards ingraining robust sustainability practices across all its manufacturing sites.
This certification targets the comprehensive scope of emissions — Scopes 1, 2 and 3.
Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE, explains: “Our commitment to drive the decarbonisation of construction remains firm which is why we constantly push ourselves to set new benchmarks for sustainability beyond the industry status quo.
"We believe in leading by example with concrete action, starting with ourselves.
"The employees at Braås keep demonstrating what can be achieved with clear targets and a culture of learning and involvement, where everyone is enabled and encouraged to make meaningful contributions.”
Crucial to these achievements is a deeply embedded culture of cooperation and continuous improvement.
The site is run by approximately 1,000 employees over a sprawling 60,000 square metres of operational space where meticulous carbon accounting helps pinpoint further opportunities for emission reductions.
Extensive sustainability efforts touch operations from manufacturing processes to energy systems, materials management, waste disposal and logistic operations.
“Change is possible when people are dedicated to continuously seek improvements and act on them and here people really want to make a difference," adds Lisa Krondahl, Environment Engineer at Braås.
"In 2023, we aimed for 40 environmental and energy improvements – our teams topped 120. This year, we set the target to find 100 more ways to improve - and to date more than 140 have been implemented.
"Sustainability is embedded in our teams, our processes and the way we operate and it guides our decision making.”
Fostering innovations for a sustainable future
Beyond embracing renewable energy, Braås continually explores innovative ways to enhance energy efficiency, ensuring renewable resources are employed to their fullest potential.
Mattias Hermander, Energy Expert at Braås, says: “It’s important to continue working to reduce and optimise the energy systems, to enable the renewable energy to be used in the best way.
Key initiatives undertaken at Braås include:
- Transitioning to biofuels (HVO 100) for machines produced and used onsite
- Enhancing logistical arrangements and work practices in collaboration with suppliers and contractors
- Improving waste management through reduction, sorting and recycling
- Refining wastewater treatment to allow the reuse of treated sludge as fertiliser
- Implementing abatement technologies in paint processes
- Promoting sustainable commuting solutions like electric charging points and carpooling programs.
The site’s commitment to environmental stewardship complements Volvo CE’s broader investment in electromobility solutions, supporting an eventual shift towards fully electrified articulated haulers and underscoring the company’s dedication to sculpting a low-emission future for the construction industry.
