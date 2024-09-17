Volvo and DSV Strike a New Deal for 300 Electric HGVs

Danish logistics giant DSV has penned a new deal with Volvo Trucks, purchasing 300 electric heavy-duty vehicles, marking one of the largest commercial electric truck deals to date.

This agreement forms part of DSV's ambitious strategy to deploy 2,000 electric trucks across its European operations by 2030, signalling a major shift in the logistics industry's actions towards reducing carbon emissions.

As things stand, the transport sector is responsible for approximately 30% of the EU's total CO2 emissions and has been under increasing pressure to decarbonise from regulators and consumers alike.