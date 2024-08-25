Which are Wells Fargo's Top 10 Firms for Cleantech Scheme?

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN²) has selected 10 companies to take part in the first cohort of its new Scalable Tech Track programme.

This US$50m programme is designed to help organisations accelerate cleantech adoption and collaborate to address climate challenges.

It is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Sarah Derdowski, IN² Program Manager at NREL, says: “Organisations are under increasing pressure to decarbonise, facing significant costs and reputational risks if they fail to act.”