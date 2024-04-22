Article
Sustainability

Top 100 Women 2024: Robyn Luhning, Wells Fargo - No. 7

By Georgia Wilson
April 22, 2024
Robyn Luhning, CSO, Wells Fargo
Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability honours Wells Fargo’s Robyn Luhning at Number 7 for 2024

Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement, as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too. 

Wells Fargo
  • Industry - Financial Services
  • Revenue - US$115bn
  • Employees - 226,000
  • HQ Location - San Francisco, California, United States
  • CEO - Charles W. Scharf

Robyn Luhning

Having spent the last 12 years at Wells Fargo, Robyn Luhning has been integral to the financial service company’s growth and success. 

Taking on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, Luhning utilises her expertise in CSR, environmental awareness, sustainable development and strategic planning to lead the progress against the company’s climate and sustainability initiatives and drive the enterprise’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.

Eventually, my path led me to Wells Fargo. I appreciated Wells Fargo’s role as a leader in building sustained economic opportunity within local communities Robyn Luhning, CSO, Wells Fargo (Wells Fargo)

Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in our Top 100 Women in Sustainability list. All deserve their place in recognition of the amazing work they are doing to not only drive the industry forward but to pave the way for future generations.

To find out who else is featured in this year’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability, click here.

