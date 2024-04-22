Top 100 Women 2024: Robyn Luhning, Wells Fargo - No. 7
- Industry - Financial Services
- Revenue - US$115bn
- Employees - 226,000
- HQ Location - San Francisco, California, United States
- CEO - Charles W. Scharf
Robyn Luhning
Having spent the last 12 years at Wells Fargo, Robyn Luhning has been integral to the financial service company’s growth and success.
Taking on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, Luhning utilises her expertise in CSR, environmental awareness, sustainable development and strategic planning to lead the progress against the company’s climate and sustainability initiatives and drive the enterprise’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.
Eventually, my path led me to Wells Fargo. I appreciated Wells Fargo’s role as a leader in building sustained economic opportunity within local communities Robyn Luhning, CSO, Wells Fargo (Wells Fargo)
