How CBRE is Building Sustainability into Real Estate

Buildings have a huge impact on both people’s lives and the environment.

The built environment is responsible for around 40% of global CO2 emissions and waste streams worldwide.

CBRE is a giant in commercial real estate services and has the potential to make a huge impact, leading the way in sustainability.

Its 2023 UK&I Advisory ESG Annual Report shows progress and accountability in ESG principles.

Ciaran Bird, Divisional President for Advisory Services, CEO of UK&I at CBRE, says: “As the largest commercial real estate services firm in the UK, we hold a profound responsibility to enact large-scale change.