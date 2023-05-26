Where will Telsa’s new gigafactory be located?

Tesla plans to build a new gigafactory to mirror the accomplishments of its current site in Shanghai, China.

The Shanghai factory has evolved into a vital component of Tesla's supply chain, accounting for more than half of the company's vehicle deliveries in 2022.

Breaking into the Indian market

Tesla has made a proposition to establish a manufacturing facility in India with the aim of producing EVs for both domestic and international markets.

This proposal follows India's rejection of Tesla's previous request to reduce the import tax on cars, which can be as high as 100%.

India requested Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, to make a commitment to manufacturing or assembling cars within the country, rather than seeking tax concessions.