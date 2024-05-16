Why Levi Strauss has Toughened its Sustainability Targets

What do the changes mean?

Jeffrey said the new targets and baseline year move Levi Strauss “onto the same time horizon as other apparel companies”.

He said: “The new baseline year, along with improvements in data collection and modelling over the past decade, means we can more accurately reflect our company's operations and climate impacts by including land- and agriculturally-based emissions.

“Critically, this also means we are moving on to the same time horizon as many other apparel companies, including many that operate with the same suppliers we do.”

This means Levi Strauss can engage in 'stronger collaboration with industry peers and supply chain partners to unlock leverage for progress and drive greater impact for our company, our value chain and the apparel industry'.

Jeffrey said this could include efforts to help factories transition away from coal, increase renewable energy use, upgrade facilities and collect better primary data to identify changes, progress and additional areas for improvements.

Finally, he said the company would, in the coming months, release its Climate Action Transition Plan for 2030, “providing greater detail on the steps we will take on our own and in collaboration with others to meet these new targets".

“These efforts must keep building on each other and we have to view progress not as an end, but as a reason to aim higher and be bolder.”

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******