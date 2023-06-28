Charles Bergh, CEO

Denim giant Levi’s has become well known for creating iconic products that withstand the test of time. By focusing on three main pillars – climate, consumption and community – the company prioritises strategic designs and partnerships to address the significant impact of the clothing industry. The business also encourages customers to have open conversations, to inspire change on a global scale.

Rachel Temko, Founder

To ensure its carbon footprint remains low, Whimsy + Row limits its production quantities to ensure each piece created is unique and produced without generating waste. Additionally, the company has launched a waitlisting feature on its website to gauge the exact quantity of each product needed, again, avoiding both overproduction and underproduction

Sid Gupta, CEO

Quince views sustainability as a fundamental principle, considering it a standard rather than a luxury. The brand's mission is to make ethical and eco-friendly clothing accessible to everyone, offering a range of products at affordable price points. From luxurious Mulberry silk tops to cosy cashmere cardigans and sustainably-sourced leather bags, Quince caters to various fashion needs while still remaining ethical.

Hali Borenstein, CEO

Placing sustainability at the heart of its operations, Reformation prioritises reducing waste, water and energy use by investing in green building infrastructure. Through the company’s innovative – RefScale – Reformation meticulously tracks the carbon and water footprint of its products, allowing the business to calculate its impact. This is then condensed into a report and sent quarterly to consumers, to ensure the brand remains transparent.