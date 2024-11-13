WMO: Why Climate Services are Vital to Global Sustainability

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) highlights the need for industrial climate services to support mitigation, adaptation and increase resilience in the challenges faced due to climate change.

WMO’s “State of Climate Services report” says that in 2024, 33% of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) provided climate services at an "essential" level and just under 33% at a "full" level.

The report says that in Africa and Asia, more strides have been taken to boost the capacity of NMHSs, thanks to targeted adaptation funding.