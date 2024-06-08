World Oceans Day: Marine Sustainability at Mars Petcare

The Peruvian anchoveta is small, usually only reaching around 20 cm in length, but what they lack in size they make up for in numbers, travelling in vast shoals along the expansive Chilean and Peruvian coastlines. For that reason, as well as their high nutritional value, they have become a commercially important species, consumed not only by humans but also used by aquaculture, livestock and pet food industries. But this species, which plays a key role in the food chain, faces threats from multiple angles, such as unsustainable fishing practices and fluctuating stock health due to climate change.

Solving this complex challenge requires significant cross-sector collaboration, as well as a multilayer approach to help protect natural ecosystems, reduce pressure on fish populations, and support the livelihoods of people dependent on fish supply chains. At Mars, our Responsible Fish Sourcing Strategy focuses on: reducing pressure on ecosystems; rewarding sustainable, and traceable fish supply chains; restoring critical habitats through collaboration and respecting the human rights of those involved in our fish supply chains,

How do sustainable fisheries play into it?

Properly regulated fisheries are inherently more sustainable. By managing fishery operations, including for example catch limits, vessel monitoring and enforcement, and restrictions on fishing areas, governments and local communities can ensure fish stocks are healthy enough to sustain and where needed replenish the ecosystem.

However, many fisheries that are aiming to improve their operations require significant investment into their long-term recovery and stability. Currently, one of the biggest challenges that fisheries involved in Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs) face is fragmented funding streams.

In April 2023, in a bid to address this very issue, Finance Earth – an impact investment advisory and fund manager in collaboration with WWF who Mars have been proud partners for the past 10 years – launched the Fisheries Improvement Fund (FIF), which aims to catalyse a US$100m investment in fisheries improvement by 2040. The FIF is an innovative multi stakeholder blue finance solution that brings together key industry players, including Mars Petcare. The latest project in Chile, which was announced in April of this year, aims to improve the management and stock health of multiple small pelagic species in the region - particularly of Peruvian anchoveta in the Central-Southern Region.

At Mars, we depend on sustainably managed fish supply chains, as these nutritious ingredients are used in our pet food brands, such as SHEBA® and WHISKAS®. That’s why, alongside other businesses, Mars joined the FIF - committing US$1m to the fund over the next five years to support Fisheries Improvement Projects (FIPs).

What about the natural world?



As well as sustaining fish populations through improved management, it’s also vital to invest in the restoration of natural habitats, particularly coral reefs, which are among the most biologically diverse and valuable ecosystems on the planet. An estimated 25% of all marine life, including over 4,000 species of fish, depend on them. However, coral reefs are also among the most sensitive natural ecosystems, vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, warming ocean temperatures and damaging human activities.

Coral reef restoration has a myriad of benefits. As well as being a vital habitat for many commercially important fish species, healthy reefs can act as natural barriers protecting coastlines from erosion and storms, draw tourists to boost local economies, and play a crucial role in supporting over a billion people who are reliant on coral reefs worldwide.

