Is UN Secretary General Right to Demand Fossil Fuel Ads Ban?

“We are the danger to the planet – but we are also the solution. And we are [at] a moment of truth. The truth is that, almost 10 years since the Paris Agreement was adopted, the target of limiting long-term global warming to 1.5C is hanging by a thread.”

If global emissions continue to be emitted at their current rate and humanity doesn’t work harder to boost sustainability, António predicts significantly higher temperatures by 2030.

Targeting fossil fuels

It isn’t all doom and gloom – António believes that the necessary targets are still within reach.

Phasing out fossil fuels is the key to unlocking emission reduction – specifically reducing fossil fuel consumption by 30% by 2030 and ending coal power by 2040.

“We need cooperation, not finger pointing," he continues.

The power to boost renewables over fossil fuels lies in financing, and companies, institutions and governments putting their money where their mouth is.

“I call on advertising and PR companies to stop acting as enablers to planetary destruction – Mad Men fuelling the madness,” António says.

“They must stop taking on new fossil fuel clients, from today, and set out plans to drop your existing ones.

“And I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies, and every news media and tech company to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.”