Is UN Secretary General Right to Demand Fossil Fuel Ads Ban?
“May 2024 is the hottest May in recorded history,” UN Secretary General António Guterres tells the audience at the American Museum of Natural History, beginning his special address on the state of the climate crisis on World Environment Day.
“This marks 12 straight months of the hottest months ever.
“We are the danger to the planet – but we are also the solution. And we are [at] a moment of truth. The truth is that, almost 10 years since the Paris Agreement was adopted, the target of limiting long-term global warming to 1.5C is hanging by a thread.”
If global emissions continue to be emitted at their current rate and humanity doesn’t work harder to boost sustainability, António predicts significantly higher temperatures by 2030.
Targeting fossil fuels
It isn’t all doom and gloom – António believes that the necessary targets are still within reach.
Phasing out fossil fuels is the key to unlocking emission reduction – specifically reducing fossil fuel consumption by 30% by 2030 and ending coal power by 2040.
“We need cooperation, not finger pointing," he continues.
The power to boost renewables over fossil fuels lies in financing, and companies, institutions and governments putting their money where their mouth is.
“I call on advertising and PR companies to stop acting as enablers to planetary destruction – Mad Men fuelling the madness,” António says.
“They must stop taking on new fossil fuel clients, from today, and set out plans to drop your existing ones.
“And I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies, and every news media and tech company to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.”
So, is such a demand controversial?
Back in 1991, a European Directive was passed to remove advertisements for all tobacco products from television, cinema and radio, followed by a further directive in 1998 calling for the removal of all tobacco advertising and sponsorship by 30 July 2006.
More specifically, in 2021 Amsterdam banned fossil fuel advertising, starting on public transport and later expanding to the entire city.
What do the producers say?
In short, almost nothing.
Many of the biggest companies, including Shell, BP, Aramco and Exxon Mobil, make no mention on their websites or social media channels of António's comments. Perhaps they are wise not to enter into an argument that they cannot win.
The only organisation that poked its head above the parapet was the American Petroleum Foundation.
“Our industry is focused on continuing to produce affordable, reliable energy while tackling the climate challenge and any allegations to the contrary are false,” said Megan Bloomgren, Senior Vice President of Communications.
Five years to save the planet
The International Energy Agency reports that global energy investment is set to exceed US$3tn in 2024 – boosted by green energy investment.
“For every dollar going to fossil fuels today, almost two dollars are invested in clean energy,” explains Fatih Birol, Executive Director at the IEA.
“Achieving the key 2030 energy goals set at COP28 in Dubai will require a major increase in investment. Tripling global renewable capacity requires doubling investment in renewables, grids and storage. Doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement means a tripling of spending."
Fatih goes on: “Clean energy investment by oil and gas companies reached US$30bn in 2023, accounting for only 4% of the industry’s overall capital spending.
“The recent rebound in oil and gas investment has been led by national oil companies in the Middle East and Asia.”
Calling for action rather than discussion, António says: "We need to fight harder, now."
With global warming undeniably causing destruction and wreaking havoc around the world, the planet doesn't have time for inaction.
“The battle for 1.5 degrees will be won or lost in the 2020s under the watch of leaders today,” concludes António.
“It all depends on the decisions those leaders take, or fail to take, especially in the next 18 months. It's climate crunchtime.
“The need for action is unprecedented, but so is the opportunity.”
