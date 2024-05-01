Digital Edge: Data Centre Sustainability Front and Centre

Digital Edge is on a mission to bridge the digital divide across Asia, taking world-class infrastructure in the form of data centres to all four corners of the continent.

Some markets, like Japan and South Korea, are well positioned in this space, but nations including Indonesia, the Philippines, and India lag significantly behind in many key areas.

Digital Edge is, therefore, working round the clock to close the gap, primarily by establishing state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centres.

Since 2020, the organisation has built and now operates data centres in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, while more are under construction in India.

It also offers interconnection and fibre services to enable customers to access a broader digital ecosystem.

Backed by Stonepeak, a leading international alternative investment firm that has made a US$1bn capital commitment, Digital Edge is well on the way to establishing a market-leading data centre platform.

