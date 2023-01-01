All Company Reports

Sustainability strategies and getting the public on-board

Switch Datacenters shares its strategy for reversing the industry’s reputation, garnering public support and cementing a presence in the Amsterdam market

Read more

AEHRA automobile’s rule-defying ultra-premium EV escapades

A groundbreaking automotive business, AEHRA’s Co-Founder and CEO, Hazim Nada, talks of the EV vision, strategy, and the SUV’s sustainable credentials

Read more

Embedding sustainable procurement at G4S

Jon Willescroft is CPO for G4S – part of the world’s largest security company - and it’s his job to drive meaningful, sustainable change

Read more

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI use in the home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

Read more

Sanofi: The arrival of the ‘haute couture’ supply chain

Arnaud Dourlens, Head of Clinical Supply Chain Operations at Sanofi, on building a resilient supply chain and creating efficient clinical trials

Read more

YBS: Making customers central to digital transformation

In recent years, Yorkshire Building Society has undertaken a transformational journey – one that starts and ends with the customer

Read more

Future-proof sustainability through a people-centric culture

The team behind sustainability pioneer Green Mountain share their insights into ESG, The Scandinavian Management Philosophy and collaborative cultures

Read more

Motor Oil offers shining light in new world of energy issues

Nick Giannakakis, Group Chief Information Officer at Motor Oil, on how technology can help the world transition to a more sustainable way of using energy

Read more