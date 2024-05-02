Syngenta Group: How Indirect Procurement is Stepping Up

In this exclusive interview, Gerardo Aguilar, Syngenta Group’s Global Head of Indirect Procurement, discussed indirect procurement evolution and aspirations to contribute to make the planet’s future more sustainable.

Syngenta Group has been on a rapid growth trajectory in recent years, with Indirect Procurement successfully delivering on the Business challenges.

Syngenta is a leading science-based agtech company based in Basel, Switzerland, which employs around 60,000 people across more than 100 countries.

Gerardo explains how a three-year Accelerate Programme delivered sustainable progress, savings and innovations. It is being followed by a strategic roadmap to 2027.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand ​​​​​​​