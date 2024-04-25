Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Microsoft Executive Keynote

Taking to the stage at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Christoph Schenek, Go-to-Market Lead Sustainability at Microsoft discussed sustainability targets and initiatives, customer engagement and AI’s role in sustainability.

Microsoft’s sustainability targets and initiatives

Beginning his keynote by discussing the importance of addressing sustainability challenges through collaboration between public and private sectors, Christoph breaks down the technology giant’s corporate strategy emphasising the focus on sustainability across three dimensions – internal operations, customer engagement, and global sustainability programs.

"It's really all about the collaboration between public and private sectors in addressing the sustainability challenges we face today,” says Christoph.

Mentioning notable sustainability targets for Microsoft including carbon neutrality and water positivity goals by 2030 – particularly in Germany – Christoph emphasises the significance of addressing Scope 3 emissions and biodiversity concerns.

"Our goal is to be carbon negative by 2030, and we've set ambitious targets for water positivity and zero waste as well. We're not just focused on carbon reduction; we're also looking at water management and biodiversity preservation as critical aspects of our sustainability efforts," says Christoph.