When it comes to setting environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, organisations need to implement a level of realism. Picture reading an approach that says all emissions will be eliminated from the atmosphere by 2025—most likely the world would stand in disbelief.

Organisations recognise the need to be strategic in the actions they take, and engage in partnerships to take on further commitments.

This is something that Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, addresses in his company’s latest ESG report, which outlines how the company will focus on specific goals to make them more succinct and actionable.

In the report’s foreword, Dell says: “We’ve refined the number of goals from 25 to nine where we have the greatest responsibility and opportunity to effect change. We are doubling down on security, privacy and ethics under the broader heading of Upholding Trust.”

The technology company has taken some great strides since injecting sustainability into its product offerings. In FY23, Dell Technologies reports 155.5 million kilograms of sustainable materials were used in its products and packaging—encompassing its circular approach to supply electronics; tackling e-waste to ensure that its computers and other devices comply with its environmental goals.

Alongside this are many other achievements:

Environmental

94.5% of product packaging is made with recycled or renewable materials

59% of electricity used in its facilities was from renewable sources

39.2 million plastic bottles kept away from our oceans since 2019

Diversity

16% of its Us workforce are Black/African American or Hispanic/Latino.

12.3% of people leaders in the country identify as those race/nationalities

Ranked number 10 in the 2022 World’s Best Employers by Forbes

Ranked number 68 in the 2022 America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

52% of its team members take part in Employee Resource Groups

Digital inclusion

Benefited 288,278,127 people through its digital inclusion initiatives

Supported 345 non-profit organisations to adopt digital technologies

Enrolled 238 million people in Digital LifeCare in India

Ranked number eight in the World Benchmarking Alliance’s Digital Inclusion Index

Ethical practices

Recognised by the Ethisphere® Institute as one of the most ethical companies for the 11th time

Established five principles for the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI)

Added 148 locations to its privacy centre

Became the first PC, server and storage provider to offer a public bug bounty programme on its products

Dell’s revamped list of ESG goals

In the report, Dell shares how it has reduced its list of actions from 25 to nine targeted goals. These goals will formulate the company’s approach to climate action and circular economy, inclusivity within the organisation and across the states, community engagement and economic growth, and building trust in Dell Technologies to protect data in the face of change.

This is likely driven by the main trends in the technological space, including the dawn of AI and generative AI (GenAI) as solutions that are here to say, but also the need for better clarity around data and how to protect information moving forward. Outside the digital environment, e-waste is still a major concern for Dell as it not only designs for end-of-life effectively, but also incorporates recycled materials to close the loop.

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.​​​​​​​

