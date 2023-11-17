EY’s new Global Chair and CEO is crucial to sustainability

The definition of a long-standing servant of the organisation and a premier leader in the consulting world, Janet Truncale is now EY’s Global Chair and CEO. She took to LinkedIn to celebrate her great triumph that we believe will support operational excellence and sustainable stewardship at the management consulting firm.

Truncale was also praised by the company’s Global Vice Chair of Sustainability Amy Brachio, who proclaimed “exciting times ahead as we welcome [the] new EY CEO elect Janet Truncale to lead us. Thrilled to witness a new chapter of innovation and leadership for EY with her long-standing experience.”

Truncale’s commitment to the organisation dates back to 1991, and her first notable position was its Americas Financial Services Initial Public Offering (IPO) Leader—a position she held from 2008 to 2010. It’s safe to say she’s witnessed EY grow from strength to strength, having joined the firm just two years after its founding.

Since October 2020, Truncale has served as the Vice Chair and regional Managing Partner, Americas Financial Services organisation (FSO), but this moment marks the choice for the next leader of an exciting chapter—likely driven by, or driving, sustainability.

“It will truly be an honour to lead this amazing organisation. The work we do in creating opportunity for our people and clients, as well as our role in the capital markets defines EY as an organisation, and I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity,” said Truncale.

“I am inspired by the example Carmine has set, instilling an intent to be professional leaders, focusing on staying ahead of the curve in technology and most of all personifying EY values.”

A profound moment for women in leadership

Truncale receives the title that was previously held by Carmine Di Sibio, but not yet. Preparations will likely take place for when Di Sibio formally steps down from the Chair on the 1st July 2024.

According to Di Sibio “Janet is an exceptional leader with a strong foundation in serving clients across all EY’s businesses.

Di Sibio also says: “She is a great choice to lead our organisation through the next chapter of its history. I truly believe Janey will inspire EY people and partners through her strong emphasis on culture and her deep experience”.

EY’s sustainability commitment

As the new leader, Truncale will have a key role in delivering on EY’s sustainability promises. This includes its strategy for global carbon neutrality, which was announced in 2020. The ideal scenario for the company is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2025, which will also drive long-term value for its stakeholders. This also includes:

Aim to cut emissions from air travel by 36% by the fiscal year 2025, using fiscal year 2019 as a reference point.

Lower electricity usage and guarantee that all energy consumed is matched with renewable energy certificates.

Confirm that the UK Virtual Power Purchase Agreement provides certified renewable energy sufficient for our needs, contributing to the wider decarbonization of the UK's energy sector.

Implement internal tools to help our staff assess and minimise their work-related CO2e emissions.

Ensure that 75% of our suppliers, in terms of expenditure, commit to Science Based Targets by or before the fiscal year 2025.

Minimise the environmental footprint of our internal operations through the implementation of leading sustainability practices.

Alongside these commitments, EY is continually delivering more sustainable returns for its clients across the globe.

