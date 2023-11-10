EY shares consumer sustainability and climate sentiments

If you’re wondering whether consumers are truly concerned about climate change and purchasing products that are less impactful to the environment, the answer is Yes—according to EY.

Research from the management consulting firm shows the trends in consumer behaviour, which could inform the choices of companies in the consumer goods industry. Both awareness of climate change and the immediate impacts of packaging—recycling and circular products—are up and coming trends that made their way into a number product businesses.

“The Index shows the extent to which consumers are feeling the impact of a changing climate in their daily lives,” says Kristina Rogers, Global Consumer Leader at EY. “The increasing frequency of high temperatures, fires, droughts, floods and strong winds are affecting their homes and livelihoods, their access to water, the food they normally buy, the cost of everyday items, and their plans for the future. Many people are actively thinking about changing how they live and consume.”

Not only are consumers conscious of the changes they can make to reduce their environmental impacts, they are making concrete decisions. The most significant being the types of foods they eat—which is generally a choice made based on the cost and availability of products.

Of all the respondents, 18% have even moved to a new place of residence to account for the needs of climate change, and 15% even purchased ‘survival kits’. It’s safe to say that the climate problem is growing in the eyes of consumers and it’s more of a doom and gloom scenario than expected on the corporate level.

