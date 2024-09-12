Future Leader Award: Anastasia Le, The Marble Group

Anastasia Le, Sustainability Lead at the Marble Group, has emerged as a driving force in corporate sustainability, blending her background in construction operations with innovative approaches to environmental management.

After receiving the Future Leader Award, she reflected: “It feels very humbling and I’m very grateful. I’m hoping to inspire my colleagues and our clients to be passionate about sustainability and take action in their everyday lives.”



When asked for a piece of advice she’d give to aspiring sustainability professionals, she said: “Think about the reason why you’re doing this and what drives you in your everyday life – that’s what matters most.”



At the heart of Anastasia's strategy at The Marble Group is a revamped ISO 14001 and 20121 Objectives Register, which she transformed into a dynamic project management tool. This adaptation, drawing on her experience with platforms like Microsoft Project, has streamlined the monitoring of sustainability actions across the agency.



Anastasia's influence extends throughout Marble, where she leads a nine-person 'green team' comprising staff from various departments. Her initiatives include monthly sustainability training sessions, a fortnightly internal newsletter, and sustainability inductions for new employees. These efforts have culminated in the team meeting 85% of its 80 SMART sustainability targets in 2023.



Concrete results are evident in Marble's operations. The company achieved a 27% reduction in office energy consumption within six months of implementing a new sustainability policy. Anastasia has also spearheaded the integration of carbon footprinting into event planning, leading to tangible emissions reductions. At a recent 100-guest event, for instance, the team cut emissions by 0.84 tonnes of CO2e simply by avoiding beef and lamb in catering.

